Political experts and analysts have said that the Muslim majority status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) is under serious threat as during last four years the Modi regime has intensified its efforts to change demography of IIOJK

According to Kashmir Media Service, the political experts and analysts in their interviews and statements in Srinagar said India is systematically paving the way for settler colonialism in the occupied territory.

They said the Modi regime, in the latest move under its land for landless scheme, has so far allotted 5 marla land each to 9,000 people mostly Hindus. India is granting domiciles to non-Kashmiris to convert IIOJK’s Muslim majority into a minority, they lamented.

They said that one of the main motives behind Article 370 revocation was to engineer demographic change in occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Granting domicile certificates to non-locals is part of India’s sinister plan to snatch Kashmiris’ identity, they added.

The political experts and analysts deplored that Kashmiris were being killed and evicted from their homes and land under a vicious plan to change the demography of IIOJK.

They said that India’s efforts to change Kashmir’s demography were in complete violation of United Nations resolutions and Geneva Convention and is a war crime.

They said Kashmiris should resist Modi’s plans to change the demographic composition of the occupied territory and the UN must step-in and stop fascist Modi from turning the Muslim majority status of IIOJK into a minority.

The Jammu Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute and India cannot change its status through unilateral actions, the political experts and analysts maintained.—KMS