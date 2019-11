Irfan Aligi

Karachi

The rapidly changing political scenario in Pakistan has urged the parties of opposition to reach incumbent’s allies and to convince that their further stay with the incumbent government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan would be severely damaged.

According to sources, the united opposition has in this context decided to first reach Muttahidda Qaumi Movement (MQM), Balouchistan National Party (BNP) (Mengal).