Hundreds stranded after Karakoram Highway blocked by land sliding

Our Correspondent

Gilgit

Hundreds of passengers stranded on Saturday after Karakoram Highway (KKH) was blocked due to land sliding, passed night under the open sky with freezing temperatures.

The highway was blocked for all kinds of traffic after land sliding at Shatyal area on Friday. The machinery has been sent to the point to remove boulders and reopen the Karakoram highway for traffic, officials of Diamir district administration said in a statement.

Gilgit Baltistan region undergoing a wet and windy spell and received two feet snow in mountainous areas. The mercury has dipped and movement of people restricted to their homes due to heavy snowfall and blocked roads.

The communication links of the area have also disrupted in the rough weather. Astore, Ghizer, Hunza and upper areas of Baltistan division have been affected by the snowfall. According to local people snowfall in Diamer usually began in November, but this year it started in October.