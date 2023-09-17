Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Tariq Paroya said on Sunday that five shops were sealed over encroachments and their goods were confiscated during the ongoing grand operation, launched by the district administration. According to a handout issued here, the anti-encroachment teams of Municipal Corporation, under the supervision of Commissioner and Administrator Municipal Corporation Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti, started an indiscriminate operation across the city.

The anti-encroachment team launched an operation at Lorry Adda Road, and cleared encroachments established at the road from Quenchi Morr to Chungi No 9 by using heavy machinery. In the second phase of the operation against encroachment, the area from Chungi No 9 to Old Bridge Satellite Town.