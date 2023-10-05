19 international organizations in an Open Letter to Permanent Representatives to the United Nations in advance of the annual Open Debate on Women, Peace, and Security urged them to “take action to realize the foundational demand of Resolution 1325 (2000)—ensuring women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in peacemaking.”

In the letter they called to support the full, equal, meaningful, and safe participation and leadership of the women of Afghanistan, and some other countries “in ending conflict and building peace in their countries.”

In the letter, it is stated that women’s rights today are under ceaseless attack and “women’s participation in peace processes remains unacceptably low and is decreasing even in UN-supported peace processes.”

In the end, they mentioned “without principled and decisive action to protect women’s rights and ensure their full, equal and meaningful participation in all aspects of peace and security, we not only risk entrenchment of patriarchal norms but jeopardize any chance of sustainable peace.”