Former three-time prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif has booked his air ticket for Pakistan, source said on Monday.

Nawaz Sharif will land at Abu Dhabi International Airport from London on October 21 from where he will fly to Lahore on the same date.

The sources informed that he has booked Etihad Airways Flight EY 243 which will land at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport at 6:25 pm.

The PML-N supremo will be accompanied by his staff and personal advisors including Muhammad Waqar, Dr Adnan and Mian Nasir Janjua.

Senator Irfan Siddiqui will also be accompanying the former prime minister. Several party leaders and former members of parliament also booked their seats on the same flight from Abu Dhabi, sources said adding that the PML-N workers from different walks of life would arrive at Abu Dhabi airport to receive them.