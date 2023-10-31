LAHORE – The online vehicle verification system is incredibly helpful in protecting citizens from legal complications that they can experience while buying a vehicle.

Furthermore, they can avoid any fraudulent activity while purchasing a vehicle if they get the vehicles verified from the Excise Department and Punjab Police.

The government of Punjab has launched hassle free online system to facilitate people as they can conduct the vehicle verification by using registration number of the vehicle.

People can get their Suzuki Wagon R, one of the most selling vehicles, and other cars verified through this online platform.

Online Vehicle Verification by Number

For this, you need to visit this page https://mtmis.excise.punjab.gov.pk/ of excise and taxation department. Here you need to enter the valid number of Suzuki Wagon R or any other vehicle to find the results about owner of the vehicle.

Vehicle Verification from Police

People can visit any nearby Police Khidmat Markaz to check if the vehicle they are purchasing has criminal record in any police station across Punjab.

Required Documents:

Original and copy of applicant’s CNIC

Original documents of vehicle

Copy of vehicle owner’s CNIC

Copy of NOC if vehicle is on the name of bank or company

Copy of TP Message if the vehicle is recovered in criminal case and SUPARDARI duly verified by the court

Processing Fee:

Motor Cycle: 500 Rs.

Other vehicles: 2000 Rs.

Turn Around Time:

Around 40 minutes, on spot verification