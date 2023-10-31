LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has advised farmers in the plains of the country, especially those in the lower half, to complete the sowing of Rabi crops in time and arrange additional irrigation for healthier growth at the initial level.

Besides, the farmers of other regions should complete the harvesting of Kharif crops in time and prepare the fields for sowing of upcoming Rabi crops in November.

PMD has forecast a seasonal decrease in temperature along with slightly above-normal rains and snowfall for the country during the last quarter of the current year.

Advisories for Farmers Based on the Recent and Expected Weather Conditions:

At present, the major agricultural soils (particularly in the upper half) hold considerable reserves of moisture content based on the weather conditions in recent months.

Accordingly, the standing crops and vegetable/orchards are growing at a satisfactory pace in most parts of the country. However, a few severe weather events (heavy rainfall / hails /windstorms) observed at isolated places have damaged the seasonal vegetables and fruits.

Besides, pest attacks have been reported on the standing crops, especially on Cotton in south Punjab which may affect the final production from particular regions.

Seasonal Agro-Climate Outlook till December 2023:

A tendency of normal to slightly above normal precipitation is likely over most parts of the country during the next three months, particularly over the northwestern parts.

Month Wise Situation:

In November 2023, nearly normal to slightly above normal precipitation is expected over most parts of the country particularly the upper parts including northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the adjoining areas of Kashmir.

Nearly normal to slightly above normal precipitation is likely over most of the country particularly over the central parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northern Punjab during December 2023.

Seasonal Projections (Mean Air Temperature):

A tendency of normal to slightly above normal mean temperature is likely over most parts of the country during the period particularly the northeastern region including Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and the western belt of Baluchistan.

Month Wise Situation:

During November 2023, nearly normal to slightly above normal mean temperature is likely in most parts of the country particularly over western Baluchistan and eastern Gilgit Baltistan.

Nearly normal to slightly above normal mean temperatures are expected in most parts of the country during December 2023.

Outlook for Agroclimatic Zones:

The Potohar Region is expected to receive a considerable amount of rainfall, particularly during the latter two months of the period.

Similarly, Central Punjab is expected to receive lower rainfalls during the period.

Southern Punjab will receive less rainfall during the next three months (OND).

Upper Sindh is expected to receive lesser rainfall during the mentioned period.

Lower Sindh may comparatively receive a little more rainfall in the period.

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may receive a considerable amount of precipitation throughout the period, especially in the latter two months.

Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is expected to receive a lower amount of precipitation.

North-Eastern Baluchistan may receive considerable precipitation throughout the period, particularly in the latter two months.

Central Baluchistan is expected to receive lesser rainfall during the period.

Gilgit Baltistan is expected to receive valuable amount of precipitation throughout the period.

Kashmir may also receive considerable precipitation, particularly in the latter two months of the period.