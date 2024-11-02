AGL37.87▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)AIRLINK124.01▲ 2.24 (0.02%)BOP5.69▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)CNERGY3.76▲ 0.03 (0.01%)DCL8.53▲ 0.17 (0.02%)DFML40.47▼ -0.26 (-0.01%)DGKC87▲ 2.71 (0.03%)FCCL33.91▲ 1.35 (0.04%)FFBL66.26▲ 0.73 (0.01%)FFL10.19▲ 0.23 (0.02%)HUBC103.85▲ 0.32 (0.00%)HUMNL13.5▲ 0.23 (0.02%)KEL4.67▲ 0.23 (0.05%)KOSM6.85▼ -0.18 (-0.03%)MLCF38.78▲ 1.27 (0.03%)NBP60.7▲ 0.45 (0.01%)OGDC179.49▲ 7.36 (0.04%)PAEL24.98▲ 0.42 (0.02%)PIBTL5.7▼ -0.02 (0.00%)PPL151.9▲ 10.37 (0.07%)PRL22.74▲ 0 (0.00%)PTC14.98▲ 0.34 (0.02%)SEARL66.67▲ 2.13 (0.03%)TELE7.04▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.54▼ -0.09 (0.00%)TPLP7.32▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET14.02▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)TRG50.9▼ -0.6 (-0.01%)UNITY26.39▼ -0.15 (-0.01%)WTL1.22▲ 0 (0.00%)

Omani Rial to PKR latest rate today – 02 November 2024

KARACHI – The buying rate for Omani Rial in Pakistan stands at Rs715.71 while the selling rate stands at Rs724.21 on Saturday, November 2, in open market, according to forex.pk.

Data available on the currency website showed OMR remained against Pakistani rupee in the open market.

OMR to PKR Rate – 02 November 2024

Date  Latest Exchange Rate CHANGE 
November 02, 2024 Rs. 715.71 0
November 01, 2024 Rs. 715.71

The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa.

Around 250,000 Pakistani expatriates live in Oman for their jobs or businesses. The significant presence of Pakistanis in the country makes the OMR to PKR exchange rate one of most interested topic for them.

500 Omani Rial in Pak Rupees Today

As of November 02, the Omani Rial rate stands at Rs715.71 in open market. So, the 500 Oman Rial will be equal to Rs357,850 in Pakistani currency.

How Much is 1000 Omani Rial in Pak Rupees Today?

As of November 02, the Omani Rial rate is being traded at Rs715.71 in open market. So, the 1,000 Omani Rial will be equal to Rs715,710 in Pakistani currency.

What is the open market rate of OMR in Pakistan?

The rate of one Omani Rial in open market of Pakistan stands at Rs715.71.

How to Convert Rial in Pakistani Rupee?

People carrying Omani Rial with them to Pakistan can visit the banks or branches of the exchange companies to convert the OMR into PKR.

