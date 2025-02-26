Omani Rial records gains against Pak rupee – 26 February 2025

KARACHI – Omani Rial buying rate in Pakistan stood at Rs723.79 while the selling rate at Rs731.79 on Wednesday, February 26, in open market.

The OMR currency witnessed bullish trend against Pakistani rupee on the fifht day of the new business week in Pakistan.

The Omani Rial is the official currency of Oman. It is abbreviated as OMR. One Riyal is subdivided into 1000 baisa.

Omani Rial to PKR Rate Today

The Omani Rial rate is being traded at Rs723.79 in open market. So, the 1,000 Omani Rial will be equal to Rs723,790 in Pakistani currency.

Oman is the third largest employer of Pakistani expatriates in GCC region after Saudi Arabia and the UAE and there are 360,000 Pakistanis working in Oman.

Pakistan receives more than $ 1 billion in remittances every year from Oman and Pakistani diaspora contributes greatly to the country’s foreign exchange.

Most of the Pakistanis are employed in the construction, oil & gas, manufacturing, logistics, wholesale and retail trade sectors. There are Pakistanis working in the healthcare, teaching, hospitality, banking and IT sectors as well, according to official statement.

Pakistan and Oman share long-standing relations established on historical, cultural, and economic ties, enhanced by their geographic proximity across the Arabian Sea.

Pakistan exports textiles, food, and agricultural products, while Oman sends oil, gas, and petrochemicals.