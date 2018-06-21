Old darned socks..!

THE socks I wore this morning were old darned ones..! Big holes had finally been told to shut up. It had become a little embarrassing to lift cramped heel over leg in relaxed posture as the expression on shocked observer when cheeky hole said hello to them was quite shocking to say the least!

In the normal course of events, such pairs are generally thrown away and new ones were either bought or gifted to me. Lately I’ve been suffering from a pain in my ankle that comes from tight socks, and I found that instead of throwing away these old well used faithfuls, they could instead be used again if darned, and would create no unnecessary discomfort to my aching legs. So darned socks are what I wear now. Which brings back memories of an uncle of mine who did not view his darned socks in the same way: “Bob,” said my uncle, a retired army officer who lost pension and fortune in bad investments, “I never ever thought I would see the day when I would have to wear sewed up socks!” There were tears in his grey eyes as he said those words and looked down at his socks. There were always tears in his eyes as he recalled and recollected better days that had gone by.

I saw nothing wrong with his socks just as I see nothing wrong with my own newly darned socks. Only my socks and I know that some stitching has been done to repair gaping hole, but as far as the world is concerned they look like a perfectly normal pair. But to my dear uncle they made him feel let down, depressed, and despondent.

Are you wearing darned socks today? Are you wearing a suit that’s seen better days? Driving a car that garage and mechanic are more or less holding together? The reasons could be legion: A business that is reeling under recession? A pension that just about makes both ends meet. The loss of a job, or work that doesn’t pay as much as the last one. Children’s fees which are more important than a new pair of socks. Or it could be that you just like your old pair, huh?

Whatever the reason, if you can wear those socks with pride, if you can drive that car with dignity, if you can put on that old dress with grace, then your life is happy and joyous. But if you are looking down at those old darned socks and reminiscing about prosperous days gone by, then your days will remain unhappy.

Maybe there’s something that your old socks are trying to tell you. Listen to them: That contentment doesn’t come from the new pairs that look out from display window but from the darned fellows who stare wide eyed at you, ground level, till you close eyelid gently with stern needle. Meanwhile my feet feel quite comfortable with my old darned ones..!

