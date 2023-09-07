The Sindh Bar Council on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court against the trial of civilians in military courts. It has also challenged the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Act, 2023 and the Official Secrets (Amendment) Act, 2023.

The development comes days after President Dr Arif Alvi stirred controversy by claiming that he had not signed the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, attributing the confusion to his staff’s actions. The revelation plunged the country into a state of chaos.

The SBC, in its petition, stated that the charging the accused persons in relation to the various acts of violence during the May 9 and 10 attacks throughout Pakistan under the Official Secrets Act 1923 and the Pakistan Army Act 1952 is, apart from being unconstitutional, patently beyond the scope of the said acts and is a colourable exercise of power and without jurisdiction.