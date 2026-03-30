Jazz under Fire as PTA data reveals Record Network, Billing Complaints

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s leading telecom operator Jazz topped consumer complaints list in February 2026, followed by Telenor Pakistan.

Official data shows a total of 5,388 complaints from telecom users across multiple service providers during February. Of these, 5,025 complaints were resolved, reflecting an impressive overall resolution rate of 93.26 percent. Complaints spanned across cellular mobile operators, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international operators, wireless local loop providers, and internet service providers.

Mobile operators bore the brunt of complaints, unsurprising given their massive subscriber base. The cellular sector alone recorded 4,613 complaints, with 4,315 successfully addressed, resulting in a 93.54 percent resolution rate.

Among individual operators, Jazz faced 2,133 complaints, resolving 2,084, and achieving a high 97.7 percent resolution rate. Telenor Pakistan, meanwhile, trailed with 950 complaints, resolving only 763, a comparatively low 80.32 percent, highlighting potential service gaps.

Zong managed 892 complaints, resolving 867 cases for a 97.2 percent resolution rate, while Ufone reported 610 complaints and resolved 574, achieving 94.1 percent resolution. These numbers suggest that despite differences in complaint volumes, most operators effectively addressed user concerns.

The report also showed 113 complaints related to basic telephony services, with 103 resolved (91.15 percent), and 642 complaints against internet service providers, of which 589 were resolved, resulting in a 91.74 percent resolution rate.

Jazz is facing growing challenges as its market share slipped slightly to 36.58% in February 2026, down from 36.62% in January. While still the market leader, this gradual decline reflects increasing competitive pressure and signals that subscriber loyalty may no longer be guaranteed.

The operator recorded the highest number of consumer complaints in February, with 2,133 cases, mostly related to network issues, billing problems, and service disruptions. Jazz resolved 2,084 complaints, achieving a strong 97.7% resolution rate, but the sheer volume highlights ongoing service concerns.