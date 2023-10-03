Turkish language classes have been started at the National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research, Centre of Excellence, Quaid-e-Azam University in collaboration with Yunus Emre Institute.

Chief guest Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, the Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-e-Azam University, formally inaugurated the classes. Addressing the students, teachers and scholars, he expressed his determination that the cultural, civilizational and historical development of Pakistan and Turkiye will be enhanced by the promotion of Turkish language.

He said that the main objective of educational institutions is to make students skilled, responsible and civilized citizens, and to expose them to education compatible with modern sciences and arts, so that they can cope with the challenges of modern world, said a press release.

Dr. Niaz Ahmad said that language is an important and reliable source of understanding the cultural identity of any region. The proficiency in the Turkish language will be helpful in improving students’ academic and research skills, and in familiarizing them with modern global trends. He said with pain that it has become quite hard for parents to meet the educational expenses of the children.

He urged the students to focus on increasing their income in every possible way, especially through online sources along with their studies. It is time for students to move forward with full energy and dedication in this world of technology as there are countless opportunities for talented people in Pakistan. He said that apart from Turkish, other international languages are also important, and holding their short courses will also be beneficial.

He appreciated the services of the National Institute and said that it has been an important historical institution. It’s valuable publications and research endeavours on the subject of history and culture are of great importance. After MPhil classes, if PhD, and Art and Culture (BS) classes are also held here, the students will benefit greatly.

Guest of Honor, Muhammad Aslam Dhariwal (Judge), also addressed the event and imparted knowledge to the students about Islamic history, Turkish culture and language and urged them to learn the basic lesson of the greatness of hard work.

Dr. Sajid Mahmood Awan, Director, National Institute of Historical and Cultural Research, Centre of Excellence, spoke on the impact of Turkish culture and language on the region and thanked the guests. At the end of the ceremony, the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Niaz Ahmed Akhtar planted pine trees, donated by Manazar Ali Ranjha Ratowal and Mohammad Aslam Dhariwal, in the garden of NIHCR, and formally launched the plantation drive.