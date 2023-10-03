Fatima Jinnah Women University, Rawalpindi] – The Faculty of Science and Technology at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) is poised to host its highly anticipated second International Conference on Emerging Trends in Science and Technology (ICETST), a remarkable event scheduled from October 2nd to October 6th, 2023.

The illustrious inaugural ceremony unfolded in the grandeur of FJWU’s auditorium, graced by the esteemed presence of Professor Dr. Shahid Munir, Chairperson of the Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC), who served as the Chief Guest, and Professor Dr. Bushra Mirza, former Vice Chancellor of GC Women University Lahore, who held the distinguished position of Guest of Honour. Professor Dr. Shazia Iftikhar, the luminary Conference Coordinator, set the stage for this intellectual odyssey with her warm welcome to all participants.