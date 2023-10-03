Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union AmnaBaloch on Tuesday emphasizing the importance of empowering women, called for providing them with equal opportunities in all spheres of life.

The ambassador, in her address at Mehfil-e-Milad organized by Pakistani community at JamiaIslamiaMolenbeak, Brussels, stated that the Holy Prophet (PBUH)’s entire life was an excellent model for all to emulate.

The event was marked by recitations of Holy Quran, Naats and speeches highlighting the different aspects of the life and Sunnah of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).