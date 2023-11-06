Former US president Barack Obama has voiced for the people of Gaza, urging people to “Take in the whole truth” in the Hamas-Israel war.

“What Hamas did was horrific and there’s no justification for it, and what is also true is that the occupation, and what is happening to Palestinians, is unbearable,” Barack Obama said on a panel hosted by the Pod Save America podcast manned by his former administration staffers.

The people applauded the stance of the former president. Obama said Palestinians who are dying in Gaza, had nothing to do with what Hamas did. “If you want to solve the problem, then you have to take in the whole truth,” he says. “And then you have to admit nobody’s hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree.” According to health ministry in Gaza, more than 9,480 Gazans, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israeli strikes and the intensifying ground campaign.—INP