Pakistan’s headline inflation increased to 31.4% on a year-on-year basis in September as compared to 27.4% in the previous month and 23.2% in September 2022.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 2% in September 2023 as compared to 1.7% in the previous month and a decrease of 1.2% in September 2022.

According to the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Monday, average inflation in first quarter of current fiscal year increased to 29.04% compared to 25.11% during the same period last year.

CPI (Consumer Price Index) inflation Urban increased to 29.7% on year-on-year basis in September 2023 as compared to 25.0% in the previous month and 21.2% in September 2022.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 1.7% in September 2023 as compared to 1.6% in the previous month and a decrease of 2.1% in September 2022.

CPI inflation Rural increased to 33.9% on year-on-year basis in September 2023 as compared to 30.9% in the previous month and 26.1% in September 2022.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 2.5% in September 2023 as compared to 1.9% in the previous month and 0.2% in September 2022.

SPI (Sensitive Price Indicator) inflation on YoY increased to 32.0% in September 2023 as compared to 27.9% a month earlier and 28.6% in September 2022.

On MoM basis, it increased by 1.7% in September 2023 as compared to 4.1% a month earlier and a decrease of 1.4% in September 2022.

WPI (Wholesale Price Index) inflation on YoY basis increased to 26.4% in September 2023 as compared to 24.3% a month earlier and 38.9% in September 2022.

On MoM basis, it increased by 3.1% in September 2023 as compared to 4.2% a month earlier and 1.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2022.