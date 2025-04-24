ADB announces additional assistance package of  $330m for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Thursday announced an additional assistance package of $330 million for Pakistan.

The aid will be utilized across various social protection programs. According to ADB’s annual report, the funding is expected to benefit around 9.3 million people. In particular, conditional cash transfers will be provided to support the education of children and youth.

The report further stated that the aim of this assistance is to ensure access to better nutrition. The initiative will especially benefit women, adolescent girls and children living in disaster-affected areas.

Additionally, the provision of healthcare services is also part of the aid program. The services will target marginalized segments of the population who are generally overlooked.

The report highlighted that countries in Central and West Asia face serious challenges related to development disparities and social welfare.

The ADB report said that the poverty rates remain high in countries such as Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan. The Asian Development Bank emphasized that people in these countries have limited access to essential services, which is why the Bank supports initiatives that promote the social welfare.