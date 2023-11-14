Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Hamza Shehbaz has said that there is nothing wrong with maintaining “cordial ties” with the establishment.

Speaking to journalists in Lahore on Monday, the PML-N leader said the establishment plays an important role in domestic affairs across the world.

“It’s good if the establishment supports any government,” he remarked. His statement comes as the Pakistan People’s Party and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have been raising concerns over “preferential treatment” being given to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif since he returned to the country ending four-year self-imposed exile in London.

The PML-N central leader said the upcoming general elections will be the most difficult in the country’s history.

He called upon all political parties to unite to work for the economy’s betterment. “We have to control dollar and petrol rates.”

Hamza also stressed the need for promoting politics of tolerance saying it will take many years to eliminate intolerance from the country’s political landscape.