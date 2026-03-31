No Short-Term Relief on Petrol in Pakistan as Subsidy App Lingers in Limbo

ISLAMABAD – The federal government stopped its ambitious plan to provide subsidized fuel to motorcycle and rickshaw owners, leaving thousands of commuters in uncertainty.

Sources reveal that the decision came after federal and provincial authorities failed to reach an agreement on the mechanism of subsidies and how the financial burden would be shared.

Under the plan, a special mobile application was being developed to allow eligible users to access cheap petrol directly. However, work on the app has now been completely stopped due to disagreements between government tiers.

Confirming the suspension, Federal Minister for Information Technology Shiza Fatima said, “The app-based fuel supply is no longer part of the government’s plan.” She assured that the Ministry of IT will officially brief the public soon on the matter.

Shiza Fatima also emphasized that the country faces no fuel shortage; rather, the real challenge is maintaining the balance of payments.

Economic experts warn that rising fiscal deficits and concerns from international financial institutions have made it nearly impossible for the government to provide heavy subsidies at this time.

This development comes as a major blow to low-income commuters who were hoping for relief from skyrocketing fuel prices, and it raises serious questions about the government’s ability to implement digital solutions for public welfare.