Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq has said that there was no reason and logic behind any delay in upcoming general elections, adding the JI was staunchly committed to resisting any unconstitutional actions that might infringe upon the fundamental right of the people to vote.

Talking to media on Tuesday, he pointed out that the constitution unequivocally stipulates the holding of elections within 90 days following the dissolution of assemblies. Sirajul Haq stressed that stability was contingent upon upholding the constitution and conducting transparent elections. He criticized those who advocate for prioritizing economic reforms before elections, asserting that such calls merely echo past slogans, specifically the rhetoric of “accountability before elections.”

He noted that proponents of these ideas were acutely aware of their dwindling popularity among the masses and were anticipating an impending defeat. Underscoring the responsibility of the state and its institutions to combat smuggling and corruption, the JI chief emphasized that an elected government was better equipped to address these challenges. He highlighted the people’s admiration for the armed forces, attributing it to the constitutional mandate of safeguarding the nation. He emphasized that adherence to the constitution by all institutions would enhance the respect and affection accorded to them by the public.