The Counter-Terrorism Department on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a terrorist, allegedly associated with Muttahida Qaumi Movement London, from Karachi. The CTD Karachi conducted an operation in Surjani Town and arrested a terrorist – identified as Bilal Anees alias Bila – allegedly associated with MQM London group.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that the arrested accused was involved in killing of many people, including the murder of PSP sector in-charge Abdul Hameed alias Nadeem Maulana. CTD Spokesman further said that weapons were recovered from the possession of alleged terrorist. During interrogation, the arrested suspect revealed that he was part of a target killing team, which was being operated by Asif Abdullah from South Africa.