The Ministry of Law on Tuesday issued a notification to hold Pakistan Tehreek-e-InsafChairman Imran Khan’s trial in Adiala jail in the cipher case.

The notification was issued after special court judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain wrote a letter to the Ministry of Law, asking it to issue a notification to hold the hearing of the cipher case in the Rawalpindi prison due to security concerns.

In the notification, the law ministry said it did not have an objection to holding the PTI chief’s trial in Adiala jail.

A day earlier, the special court established under the Official Secrets Act summoned jailed PTI Chairman Khan and Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on October 4 in the cipher case.

Judge Zulqarnain had directed the superintendent of Adiala jail to present the PTI leaders before the court on October 4 (tomorrow).

Meanwhile, the special court approved Qureshi’s application seeking permission for biometric verification for opening joint bank account. Qureshi’s counsel Ali Bukhari had sought the court’s permission for bank staff to visit Adiala jail for biometric verification of his client. He told the court that his client wanted to open a joint bank account with his wife to run daily affairs.