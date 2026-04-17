Chery Master Pakistan sets Industry Benchmark with Record CKD Line-Off of Tiggo 8, Tiggo 9 in 5 Days

KARACHI – Chery Master Pakistan achieved record-breaking CKD (Completely Knocked Down) line-off of the Tiggo 8 PHEV and Tiggo 9 PHEV within just five days, marking a major milestone in its rapid rollout of plug-in hybrid vehicles and setting a new industry benchmark for the speed at which advanced automotive technologies are introduced in Pakistan.

The achievement shows fast-paced, back-to-back production strategy as Chery Master Pakistan continues expanding its plug-in hybrid lineup. Within a span of four months, the company has launched three globally benchmark plug-in hybrid models in the local market, establishing Pakistan’s largest plug-in hybrid CKD lineup to date.

This rollout comes at a critical time when rising fuel costs and limited charging infrastructure make plug-in hybrids a practical solution for consumers seeking mobility without range anxiety. The CKD line-off of the Tiggo 9 PHEV within just five days of the Tiggo 8 PHEV further reinforces the company’s accelerated execution approach.

Backed by the manufacturing capabilities of Master Auto Engineering and technical support from Chery Automobile’s core engineering team, the milestone highlights execution at speed while maintaining global engineering precision and quality standards. The company has also confirmed that Start of Volume Production is underway, with vehicles undergoing rigorous validation across Pakistan’s diverse driving conditions.

Positioned as Pakistan’s first premium plug-in hybrid E-SUV, Tiggo 9 PHEV serves as the flagship of Chery’s PHEV lineup. It is being positioned as a category-defining model that combines high performance, advanced safety, and elevated comfort. Alongside the Tiggo 8 PHEV and Tiggo 7 PHEV, it forms part of a continuous rollout aimed at bringing advanced hybrid technology to Pakistani consumers at an unprecedented pace.

Powered by Chery Super Hybrid technology, the Tiggo 9 PHEV delivers up to 170 km of electric-only driving range and a total range of up to 1,400 km. The vehicle produces 610 horsepower and 920 Nm of torque, paired with an all-wheel-drive system, making it suitable for both urban commuting and long-distance travel with a focus on both performance and efficiency.

The company also highlights significantly reduced running costs, estimated at PKR 2 to 10 per kilometre, enabling fuel-free daily driving while reducing dependence on charging infrastructure and addressing range anxiety concerns.

Inside the cabin, Tiggo 9 PHEV features a 15.6-inch infotainment display, a 14-speaker Sony audio system, front-row massage seats, and heated and ventilated seating across both the first and second rows. In terms of safety, the SUV is equipped with 10 airbags, Level 2 Plus ADAS with more than 27 advanced functions, and automatic parking features, positioning it among the most advanced and safety-focused SUVs in the Pakistani market.

After successful launch of the Tiggo 7 PHEV, this latest milestone builds on strong market response and growing customer demand, reflecting a broader shift toward plug-in hybrid mobility in Pakistan.

Commenting on the development, Samir Malik, CEO of Master Auto Engineering, said: “This is a proud moment for us. What we are building is not just a product lineup, but a shift in how quickly global technologies can reach Pakistani customers. What we have achieved reflects a new level of speed, precision and execution in the local industry. By combining global capability with local manufacturing strength, we are accelerating this transition while ensuring these solutions remain practical and relevant for Pakistan.”

In Pakistan, Chery is introduced by Master Auto Engineering, part of the Master Group with over 60 years of industrial and automotive legacy. The Group holds a strong position in Pakistan’s automobile sector through Procon Engineering in auto parts manufacturing and Master Motor in commercial and passenger vehicles, making it one of the country’s largest automotive groups in partnership with Chery Automobile, China’s leading automotive exporter for 23 consecutive years.

With volume production now underway, the Tiggo 9 PHEV marks the next phase of Chery Master Pakistan’s rollout strategy, reflecting a faster operating pace for the industry and reinforcing its back-to-back execution model aimed at bringing Pakistan closer to global mobility standards.