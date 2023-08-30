Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice(retd) Maqbool Baqar has categorically announced that the government will not place a ban or bar on approvals of the layout plans of residential and commercial buildings.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said that there was no ban on the approval of the plans for the construction of commercial, and residential buildings. However, violation of the building laws, rules, and regulations by the Sindh Building Control Authority or the builder(s) would not be tolerated, he said.

Talking about the regularization of the illegally constructed buildings, the caretaker CM said that no such proposal was under consideration at all. The caretaker chief minister urged SBCA to encourage legal construction and simplify the procedure.