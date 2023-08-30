Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested outside the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday. Sheikh, the former opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly, who disappeared after the May 9 vandalism, was arrested after he arrived in SHC to seek bail in vandalism case.The police were seeking Sheikh’s arrest in connection with the May 9 violence.Sheikh is one of the few PTI leaders who have not abandoned the party.

Earlier in the day, Haleem Adil Sheikh approached Sindh High Court challenging his non-bailable arrest warrants issued by an anti-terrorism court in Hyderabad in the May 9 mayhem case. Sheikh maintained that he got a protective bail from the Peshawar High Court (PHC) and Sindh High Court also barred the authorities from arresting him in any case.

He requested the SHC to suspend the non-bailable arrest warrants issued by a Hyderabad ATC.The court suspended the arrest warrants directing authorities not to arrest him.