NIMA hosts RTC on ‘emerging global order & implications for Pakistan’

Nima Hosts Rtc On Emerging Global Order Implications For Pakistan
National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) hosted a high-level Round Table Conference (RTC) on “Geopolitical Construct Due to Emerging Global Order – Implications for Pakistan” at its headquarters in Islamabad.

The conference brought together distinguished diplomats, analysts, academics, and policymakers to discuss the shifting global geopolitical landscape and its implications for Pakistan.

Ambassador Masood Khan, former President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and President of The Millennium Universal College (TMUC), emphasized the need for strategic autonomy, policy coherence, and a balanced approach for Pakistan to navigate complex global rivalries.

He highlighted Pakistan’s geostrategic importance and the need to align foreign policy accordingly.

The conference featured keynote speakers, including Ambassador Masood Khalid and Mr.

Syed Muhammad Ali, Senior Analyst, as well as other subject matter experts.

Discussions covered a wide range of topics, including US-China relations, US-Iran relations, the Syrian conflict, and global economic tariff wars.

Ms.Nasim Zehra discussed the role of media in shaping the global environment and influencing policy decisions.

The conference concluded with key recommendations, emphasizing that a strong Pakistan, anchored in its internal strengths, can effectively play a role at the regional and global level.

To achieve this, the conference stressed the need for all-inclusive engagements to revive the economy, including the integration of the maritime economy into the national economy.

 

Zubair Qureshi

