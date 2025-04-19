AGL62.45▼ -1.19 (-0.02%)AIRLINK181.39▼ -2.38 (-0.01%)BOP11.17▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY8.54▲ 0.01 (0.00%)DCL9.27▼ -0.17 (-0.02%)DFML43.73▲ 0.54 (0.01%)DGKC125▼ -0.87 (-0.01%)FCCL46.18▲ 0.01 (0.00%)FFL15.66▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)HUBC142.77▼ -0.67 (0.00%)HUMNL13.24▲ 0.24 (0.02%)KEL4.53▲ 0.09 (0.02%)KOSM5.79▲ 0.02 (0.00%)MLCF65.51▲ 0.94 (0.01%)NBP87.21▲ 1.73 (0.02%)OGDC212.88▼ -1.2 (-0.01%)PAEL46.6▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PIBTL10.61▲ 0.18 (0.02%)PPL170.9▼ -0.84 (0.00%)PRL34.27▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)PTC22.86▲ 0.47 (0.02%)SEARL94.95▲ 2.04 (0.02%)TELE7.21▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)TOMCL34.18▼ -0.55 (-0.02%)TPLP9.91▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)TREET20.93▼ -0.1 (0.00%)TRG65.55▼ -1.1 (-0.02%)UNITY27.36▼ -0.43 (-0.02%)WTL1.32▲ 0 (0.00%)

COAS Asim Munir attends closing ceremony of PATS Exercise 2025

Coas Asim Munir Attends Closing Ceremony Of Pats Exercise 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir attended closing ceremony of 8th Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2025 at Kharian Garrison.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the exercise brought together national and international military teams, tested participants through a series of physically and mentally demanding tasks, simulating modern combat scenarios over a 60-hour period.

Speaking on the occasion, COAS appreciated the participating teams for their professionalism, endurance, and high morale demonstrated throughout the rigorous stages of the competition.

Gen Asim Munir also highlighted the importance of such exercises in preparing armed forces for evolving warfare challenges and fostering cooperation among partner nations.

PATS Exercise is a hallmark of the Pakistan Army’s commitment to enhancing combat readiness, promoting joint operational learning, and encouraging military-to-military engagement on a global scale.

The event concluded with recognition of outstanding performances and a reaffirmation of the Pakistan Army’s resolve to maintain high standards of training and operational excellence.

Our Correspondent

Related Posts

  • Featured, Forex Rate

Saudi Riyal to Pak rupee rate today in Pakistan – 19 April 2025

  • Featured, PSL 2025

PSL X: Karachi Kings thrash Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs

  • Featured, Pakistan

Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa weather; more rains, hailstorms predicted

  • Pakistan

Neocobal injection, Meclomine tablets among several drugs fail Quality Test in Punjab

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer