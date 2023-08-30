Mayor Eric Adams announced Tuesday that New York City will permit the azan, the Islamic call to prayer, to be broadcasted at designated times every Friday and during the holy month of Ramazan.

“For too long, there has been confusion about which communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer,” Adams said at a news conference.

“Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramazan without a permit necessary,” he said.

At the news conference attended by representatives from various mosque associations and Muslim foundations, Adams said: “You are free to practice your faith in New York City because, under the law, we are all entitled to equal treatment. Our administration takes great pride in achieving this accomplishment.”

Under the new guidance, a mosque or masjid can broadcast azan every Friday between 12.30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. as well as before the fast-breaking meal, of iftar, every evening during the fasting month of Ramazan.

Leaders from the Muslim community expressed gratitude to the mayor and other officials. As the meeting concluded, the azan was recited from the podium, accompanied by an explanation in English.—Anadolu Agency