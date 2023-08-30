The five Kenyan police officers, who were involved in the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif, have been declared “innocent” and were allowed to resume their official duties after their reinstatement.

According to sources, all the five police officers were declared “innocent” and even two of them were promoted to higher ranks.

The sources, however, disclosed that Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority has yet to share its findings with public despite a promise of three weeks.

A spokesman of the Authority even could not reply a question regarding reinstatement of police officers and the delay in investigation.—NNI