A special court in Islamabad, recently established to hear cases filed under the Official Secrets Act, on Wednesday sent PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on a 14-day judicial remand in the cipher case.

The former foreign minister was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency earlier this month in connection with a first information report registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 against ex-premier Imran Khan and Qureshi.

In the afternoon, upon the completion of his two-day physical remand, the PTI vice-chairman was presented before the special court amid high security.

Special prosecutors Zulfiqar Naqvi and Shah Khawar appeared before the court while Qureshi’s legal team was present as well.

During the hearing, prosecutor Naqvi urged the court to grant the FIA further physical remand of the PTI leader, which the court rejected and instead, sent the PTI vice chairman back to the Adiala jail on a 14-day judicial remand.