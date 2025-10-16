Lahore second most polluted city in world as AQI hits ‘very unhealthy’ levels

LAHORE – The air quality in Lahore has reached hazardous levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 286, categorizing the air as “Very Unhealthy”.

The Punjab capital has been ranked as second most polluted city in the world, according to the latest update, issued by the Swiss company IQAir at 08:00 am on October 16. It warns residents of significant health risks.

The primary pollutant responsible for this alarming AQI is PM2.5 particles, which have reached a dangerous concentration of 211.5 µg/m³.

These fine particles are known to pose serious health threats, especially to those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, children, and the elderly.

Experts recommend that residents avoid outdoor activities and take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks, to limit exposure to harmful air pollutants.

People with respiratory or heart conditions are advised to stay indoors and seek medical attention if they experience any symptoms like coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath.

Kinshasa, the capital and largest city of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), is the most polluted city in the world with 289 AQI. India’s New Delhi stands at third place with 236 AQI.

A day earlier, the Punjab government has made the installation of suction hoods mandatory for commercial restaurants to control smoke, fumes, and grease emissions in open cooking stations and barbeque grills.

The Punjab government has directed the installation within 15 days to check air quality deterioration during the upcoming smog season.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), “I, Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, PAS, Director General, Environmental Protection Agency, Punjab, do hereby order that all commercial restaurant owners, outdoor cooking stations/barbecue grills that use coal, wood, or charcoal shall install and maintain properly designed and functional Type-I suction hoods to effectively capture and filter smoke, fumes, and grease-laden vapors before their release into the open air”.

“Ensure that such systems are equipped with appropriate filters or scrubbers and are maintained regularly to ensure efficient operation in compliance with Punjab Environmental Quality Standards (PEQS) and complete the installation of the required systems within 15 days of issuance of this order. Any contravention of this order shall be punished under the Environmental Protection Smog (Prevention and Control) Rules 2023. This order shall come into force with immediate effect within the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab and shall remain in force until withdrawn or modified”, the notification reads.