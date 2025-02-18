New war fronts lie in economic zones

In the contemporary world, economic zones have emerged as the primary battlegrounds where nations compete for dominance. Unlike traditional warfare, which involved military confrontations, the new war fronts are financial, focusing on securing trade routes, controlling strategic resources, and expanding economic influence. As the global power balance shifts, world powers increasingly clash over economic zones that define prosperity, security, and political leverage. The competition over these zones determines the future of nations, reshaping global alliances and financial strategies.

Historically, wars have often been driven by economic interests. From the colonial era, where European powers fought for control over lucrative trade routes and resource-rich territories, to the Cold War, where economic ideologies fuelled global conflicts, economic competition has always fueled war. In the modern era, the battles are no longer fought with weapons alone; they are waged through economic sanctions, trade wars and strategic investments in key regions. Globalization has intensified this economic struggle, making control over economic zones more crucial.

Economic zones are pivotal in shaping the future of global politics and prosperity. These zones, rich in natural resources, trade routes and strategic geographic locations, determine the wealth and influence of nations. The significance of economic zones cannot be neglected in the modern era. Natural resources like oil, gas and rare minerals drive global economies. Nations with access to these resources wield significant economic and geopolitical power. Economic zones facilitate international trade, providing access to major markets. Control over trade routes enhances a nation’s economic strength and bargaining power.

Strategic economic zones allow nations to exert control over global economic policies, affecting international relations and security frameworks. Economic zones serve as hubs for technological advancements and industrial expansion, fostering innovation and development. Global economic competition is now centered on the Indo-Pacific. The region, a hub for global trade, boasts abundant resources and significant economic promise. A key argument for the Indian Ocean’s strategic significance is its crucial shipping routes and the significant oil and gas trade passing through it. The United States (US) Energy Information Administration (EIA) identifies seven key chokepoints as “major trade routes for global seaborne oil transportation. The Indo-Pacific’s strategic economic importance is emphasized by the intense competition among major powers like the United States, China and India.

China’s multi-trillion-dollar infrastructure project, intended to extend its economic reach into Asia, Africa and Europe, is one of the key battlegrounds in the economic war. Geopolitical tensions, especially between the U.S. and India, have significantly risen due to the BRI. Conversely, the US, India, Japan and Australia have allied to offset China’s increasing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The impact of economic zones on global conflicts is evident in this economic and security alliance. In addition, the South China Sea, abundant in oil and gas, is a significant area of conflict. China’s territorial claims have fuelled disputes with regional and global powers, highlighting the area’s economic importance. Control over vital sea routes and strategic straits has always been a key factor in global dominance. Today, these routes are more critical than ever due to their role in international trade and energy supply chains.

One of the world’s busiest maritime routes, the Strait of Malacca connects the Pacific and Indian Oceans. It is crucial for global trade, making it a contested economic zone. These man-made waterways significantly reduce maritime travel time and costs. Any disruption in these routes affects global markets, as seen in the 2021 Suez Canal blockage. Moreover, Greenland has emerged as a strategically important economic zone due to its untapped natural resources and geographic location. The region is rich in rare earth minerals, crucial for modern technology and defence industries. The US has increased its strategic interest in Greenland to counter China’s influence, as China seeks to expand its mining operations in the region. With climate change opening new economic opportunities in the Arctic, countries are racing to establish dominance in the region. Russia, the US and European nations are heavily invested in securing their economic interests in Greenland.

Conversely, the Middle East’s abundant oil and gas reserves have fuelled numerous economic disputes. Though military involvement has long been the norm in this region, economic policies are becoming increasingly important in determining its future. China’s growing investments in Middle Eastern infrastructure and energy demonstrate its plan to secure its long-term economic interests there. Additionally, sanctions, a favourite weapon of US President ‘Donald Trump’, are another development in the ongoing conflict over economic zones. US sanctions against Iran, China and other nations show economic zones are the new battlegrounds. Nations are increasingly vying for power in economic zones, transforming the landscape of global conflict. Modern geopolitics centres on the fight for dominance over vital trade routes, resource-rich lands and economically important regions. Economic conflicts across various key areas determine the world’s future, spanning the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, Greenland and vital sea routes.

Grasping this change is vital for policymakers, businesses, and global leaders as they manoeuvre the intricacies of the 21st-century economic landscape. Global power is increasingly shaped by economic zones, and a nation’s future hinges on its capacity to control these zones internationally. Economic strength plays a crucial role in shaping global power dynamics, and economic zones have emerged as new battlegrounds in this context. Whether these economic zones reshape the world for humanity’s benefit or trigger global conflict remains to be seen.

The writer is an educationist and a Commoner from 44th Common, based in Sargodha.

