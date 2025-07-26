New school timings in Sindh from August 1 after summer vacations

KARACHI – All public and private schools will resume educational activities from August 1 (Friday) as summer vacations are set to end July 31.

The Sindh School Education & Literacy Department has issued timings for primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, and colleges, starting from August 1.

The schedule applies to single and double-shift institutions at the primary, secondary, and college levels.

Single Shift Primary Schools Timings

School hours will be 8:00 am to 1:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while on Fridays they will close at 12:00 noon.

Double Shift Schools (Primary Level)

The first shift will be observed from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while it will end at 12:00 noon on Friday.

The second shift timings will be 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm from Monday to Saturday.

Single Shift Schools (Secondary/Higher Secondary Level)

The secondary and higher secondary schools will observe the following timings from August 1:

Monday–Thursday & Saturday: 8:00 am to 1:30 .m

Friday: 8:00 am to 12:00 noon

Timings for Double Shift Secondary Schools

As per the official notification, the first shift will operate from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm from Monday to Thursday and Saturday while it will end at 10:30 am on Friday.

Second shift will run from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

College Timings

The colleges will observe the following timings:

Monday–Thursday & Saturday: 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Friday: 8:30 am to 11:30 am

Evening Shift Colleges

Monday – Thursday and Saturday: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm

Friday: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm.