New schedule for postponed inter, matric exams issued [Roll Number Slips]

RAWALPINDI – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) has issued new schedule for intermediate part 2 exams postponed due to escalation between Pakistan and India.

The education board had postponed 2 papers of intermediate and practical exams of matric class due to the war-like situation in the country.

On May 7, the board had postponed the intermediate exams of Islamic Studies and Accounting. As per the new schedule, these papers will be held on June 16.

Similarly, the paper of Tarjmatul Quran, which was postponed on May 9, will be conducted on May 31.

The Matric practical postponed on May 7 will now be held on May 27. The Chemistry and Food & Nutrition Tailoring practicals were postponed on May 7. S

imilarly, the Matric practical postponed on May 9 will now be held on May 29.

The education Board has issued an official circular, stating that the examination centers will remain the same.

New Roll Number Slips

It said new roll number slips are available online, adding that the regular students can get their slips from their institutions.

Similarly, the private students can download the new roll number slips from the official website of the BISE Rawalpindi.

The new schedule has been issued after Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire brokered by the United States after days of escalation between the neighbouring countries.

BISE Lahore New Schedule for Exams 2025

According to the BISE Lahore, the paper of Tarjmatul Quran, which was postponed on May 9, will now be conducted on May 31.

The intermediate exams of Islamic Studies and Principles of Accounting (Commerce Group), which were postponed on May 7, have been rescheduled for June 16.

Similarly, the practical exams of Biology, Computer Science and Food & Nutrition of class 10, which were postponed on May 7, will now be conducted on May 17.

The Biology, Computer Science and Art & Model Drawing practicals, which were postponed on May 9, will now be conducted on May 24.