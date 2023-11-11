In a competitive market of ride-hailing services in Dubai, another company has made an entry with more customer-oriented offers.

Zed has the first app in the UAE to provide fully personalized rides tailored to your preferences.

With Zed, you have complete control over your ride experience, from the level of discussion with drivers to the temperature inside the car and the type and level of music you want to listen to.

Other premium features allow customers to even book a limousine for the ride and even order a coffee beforehand.

The taxi driver will pick up coffee for your before you get into the cab so you can enjoy it on the way to work.

Abhinav Patwa, head of ZED, said: “ZED has been created with the purpose of redefining traditional hailing services, prioritising our customers’ satisfaction, preferences, and convenience above all else.”