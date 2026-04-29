New PTA taxes for complete iPhone 14 series on CNIC, Passport

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has revised the taxes for registration of imported mobile phones of iPhone 14 series as of April 2026.

The new tax rates will apply to both using CNIC and passport for registration of their devices.

PTA tax for registration of mobile phones in Pakistan is determined by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) based on the import value of the devices in USD, not by PTA itself.

The development comes after the FBR increased the import value of various mobile phones, including iPhone, Samsung.

New PTA Tax on iPhone 14

For users registering an iPhone 14 using a CNIC, the new tax has been set at Rs30,321, while those using a passport will now pay Rs27,860.

The iPhone 14 Pro carries a PTA tax of Rs34,101 on CNIC and Rs31,640 when brought in with a passport.

Meanwhile, the premium iPhone 14 Pro Max faces a tax of Rs48,235 for CNIC holders and Rs 42,615 for passport holders.

These revised tax rates mark a notable increase, reflecting changes in regulatory duties and import levies by the PTA aimed at standardizing mobile device taxation in the country.

Earlier this month, the FBR’s Directorate General of Customs Valuation increased the customs value for 62 models of older and used mobile phones.

Premium models, such as the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also in the list.