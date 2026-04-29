PM Shehbaz launches ‘Apna Ghar Programme’ low-cost housing loan scheme

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to launch a large-scale housing finance initiative under the “Apna Ghar Programme,” aimed at making home ownership more accessible through long-term, subsidised loans.

Under the proposed scheme, eligible applicants will be able to obtain housing loans ranging from Rs2.5 million to Rs10 million for a repayment period of up to 20 years. The financing options include Rs2.5 million, Rs5 million, Rs7.5 million and Rs10 million.

The government has set a 5 percent fixed markup rate for the first 10 years, after which a normal market-based rate will apply for the remaining tenure.

Monthly instalments have been structured according to loan size. Borrowers of Rs2.5 million will pay Rs16,499 per month, while Rs5 million loans will carry a monthly instalment of Rs32,997. For Rs7.5 million, the monthly payment will be Rs49,497, and for Rs10 million, it will be Rs65,996.

Officials said applicants must hold a valid national identity card and have no existing loan default history. The financing can be used for the purchase of a 10-marla plot or a ready-built house of the same size.

The scheme will be financed through 90 percent government-backed funding, while beneficiaries will contribute the remaining 10 percent. Loans will be available through Islamic and commercial banks, microfinance institutions, and the House Building Finance Company.

Authorities added that no application fee or advance payment will be required. The programme will be jointly monitored by the State Bank of Pakistan and the Pakistan Housing Authority Foundation to ensure transparency and proper implementation.

The applicants will be required to apply online, and final approval of loans is expected within one month of submission.