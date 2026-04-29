Islamabad set to get new zipline, hot air balloon and water park facilities

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad to review ongoing public projects and plan new development initiatives in the federal capital.

During the session, the minister instructed authorities to promptly commence work on recreational projects, including a top golf facility, hot air balloon rides, zip line, water park, and amusement park, aimed at providing modern leisure options for residents.

Naqvi emphasized the promotion of sports in Islamabad and called for the construction of a state-of-the-art sports complex.

Plans were also discussed to redevelop F-9 Park along the lines of Hyde Park, as well as to establish comprehensive recreational facilities around Shahdara Dam.

The minister further directed the immediate start of beautification and lighting work along the Expressway and Club Road to enhance the city’s infrastructure and public spaces.

Naqvi has also directed the completion of the new convention center, Expo Center, and Islamabad Arena in the capital city before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Pakistan is set to host the SCO Council of Heads of State summit in 2027, as announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in September 2025.