25pc of IESCO Consumers Shift to Smart Meters in Major Power Sector Upgrade

ISLAMABAD – Thousands of households are quietly becoming part of a digital power revolution, where electricity usage is tracked in real time and bills are no longer left to guesswork. As smart meters replace old systems, a new story is unfolding, one of transparency, control, and a future where consumers finally see exactly what they use.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari unveiled groundbreaking transformation in Pakistan’s energy sector, nearly 25% of consumers under the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) are now connected to cutting-edge Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI).

During a high-profile visit to the AMI Control Center, the minister disclosed that between 1.1 and 1.2 million smart meters have already been installed—and they’re not just sitting idle. These devices are being monitored live, around the clock, marking a dramatic shift from outdated manual systems to real-time digital oversight.

Leghari stressed that these smart meters are already tackling one of the public’s biggest complaints: overbilling. By reducing human involvement and automating readings, the system is bringing unprecedented transparency and accuracy to electricity billing.

Consumers are no longer in the dark. With mobile apps linked to the AMI system, users can track their electricity consumption in real time and pay bills instantly through digital platforms like One Link—no queues, no hassle.

Unlike traditional meters, AMI devices come equipped with built-in net metering capabilities, meaning they’re ready for future energy solutions without needing costly replacements. Officials revealed that the system is also a powerful weapon against electricity theft. With smart alarms and event detection features, illegal usage can be identified instantly—saving billions and strengthening the grid.

The massive stream of real-time data, from voltage levels to consumption patterns, is enabling smarter, faster decision-making, boosting efficiency across the entire power network. The minister witnessed live operations where over a million meters are tracked simultaneously. Faults can now be detected and resolved faster than ever, significantly improving reliability for consumers.

This sweeping upgrade reflects the government’s push for modernization under the vision of Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, aiming to deliver better, faster, and more transparent public services.

The transformation is just getting started. After June, consumers are expected to see even clearer billing and fewer disputes. Meanwhile, the government is gearing up for an ambitious nationwide rollout, over 10 million smart meters will be installed in phases, with priority given to single-phase connections.