New instructions issued for private schools regarding June, July 2026 fees

KARACHI – The Sindh Education Department has released new instructions for private schools across the province regarding fee collection for the academic year 2026-27.

Additional Director Registration Rafia Javed said, the academic year officially began on April 1, 2026. She emphasized that matriculation students should only be charged tuition fees up to March 2026.

Matriculation exams in the province have started from April 10, 2026. Rafia Javed stated that no additional fees should be charged for students appearing in exams during April. A fee schedule has been set for students transitioning from ninth to tenth grade.

June, July 2026 School Fees Update

Furthermore, she clarified that fees for June and July could be collected in April and May 2026. All students, from pre-primary to ninth grade, will be included under the new fee structure.

Schools have been instructed to issue separate fee vouchers for each month. June vouchers will remain valid until June 30, while July vouchers will be valid until July 31, 2026.