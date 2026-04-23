PM Shehbaz launches Easy-Installment E-Bikes for govt employees

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled a plan to provide electric motorcycles to government employees up to BPS-16 through affordable installment schemes, as part of broader efforts to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

He made this announcement while presiding over a high-level meeting focused on advancing EV usage nationwide.

During the session, officials shared that the government is targeting a transition of 30% of all vehicles to electric power within the next five years. This shift is projected to reduce fuel import costs by around $4.5 billion.

The prime minister instructed concerned departments to speed up current initiatives designed to expand EV adoption. He highlighted that, in light of changing regional dynamics and rising future energy needs, moving toward electric transport would help cut import expenses while also supporting environmental sustainability and strengthening energy security.

He also underlined the importance of ensuring transparency in distributing subsidies for electric bikes under the National EV Policy, directing authorities to fast-track the rollout of the programme.

Officials further briefed the meeting that so far, 72 manufacturing licenses have been issued for electric motorcycles and rickshaws, along with four for electric cars. In addition, 123 applications have been submitted for setting up EV charging stations across the country.