China appreciates Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for lasting regional peace

ISLAMABAD – China’s Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday.

The prime minister was assisted by Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Minister for Planning Development & Special Initiatives Dr. Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, SAPM Syed Tariq Fatemi and Foreign Secretary Amb. Amna Baloch.

The premier conveyed his warm regards and greetings for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang.

While expressing his satisfaction at the positive trajectory of Pakistan-China bilateral relations, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Pakistan took great pride in its All-Weather Cooperative Strategic Partnership with China.

He also spoke of his resolve to continue working closely with the Chinese leadership, to ensure that the relationship grows from strength to strength.

The regional situation in the Middle East and Pakistan’s peace efforts also came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chinese ambassador thanked the Prime Minister for receiving him and expressed China’s appreciation of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the region.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening its iron-clad ties with Pakistan and to take them to new heights, as envisioned by President Xi Jinping.