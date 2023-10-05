The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority on Thursday notified an increase in the price of electricity by Rs 1.71 per unit on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment for the month of October 2023.

This surge in power tariff is set to impact all consumer categories. The approved tariff hike will be shown separately on consumers’ bills.

Couple of days ago, the Nepra approved hike in the power tariff by Rs 3.28 per unit on account of Fuel Charges Adjustment from Oct 2023 to March 2024.

The approved tariff hike will be shown separately on consumers’ bills and the effects of this increase will be reflected in the bills for Oct 2023.