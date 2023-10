Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan approached the Islamabad High Court on Thursday to have the full order of the trial court in the Toshakhana case suspended, instead of just his sentence.

In a plea filed through his counsel Sardar Latif Khosa, the former premier has pleaded to the court to also suspend the Election Commission of Pakistan’s order declaring him ineligible for contesting elections after being convicted in the Toshakhana case.