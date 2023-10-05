China has invited Pakistan Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar for participating in a Belt and Road Initiative ceremony.

The invitation was extended during a meeting between the foreign ministers of China and Pakistan which was held in Tibet on Thursday.

The meeting between FM Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi focused a raft of issues including the ongoing Hamalya Region Conference being held in Tibet.

Jilani thanked Wang Yi for the warm welcome accorded to him in China. “The relations between Beijing and Islamabad are of great significance,” he added.

Both the leaders also discussed the ongoing development projects in Pakistan. Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moeenul Haq was also present in the meeting.