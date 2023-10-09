The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has made arrangements to send relief goods to quake-hit Afghanistan. The relief items include food, medicines, tents and blankets while search and rescue teams will also be sent with relief goods.

Chairman NDMA Lieutenant General InamHaider Malik informed this while chairing special session of National Emergency Operations Centre held in Islamabad

The meeting reviewed the situation and humanitarian assistance package to Afghanistan in the wake of devastating quake in the country.

The chairman NDMA stressed for swift relief assistance for Kabul that should be sent through fastest means available utilizing air and land routes to Afghanistan. He also requested for facilitation and coordination by all the government departments and agencies involved in the process.