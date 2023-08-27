Senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Sunday said that it is unlikely that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan in October. Shah, who served as the federal minister for water resources in the previous coalition government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said that former premier Shehbaz Sharif may say that Nawaz will be returning in October but “I say that his [Nawaz’s] health is not good”.

“Nawaz’s health may deteriorate at the last minute,” he said. Regarding electricity bills, Shah said that the incumbent caretaker government can reduce rates by Rs15 per unit.

The PPP leader said that the former Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government, which his party was central to, was advised to reduce rates by Rs4 per unit but it could not be done.

The current government, led by Interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, has room to reduce bills by Rs15 per unit, he added.