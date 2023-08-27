Tariq Saeed Peshawar

As there was no respite in prolong hours of unscheduled and unpronounced load shedding and unprecedented inflated bills, the anguish of the people all over the country including residents of KP touched its height as don’t pat electricity bills” movement kicked off. On the other hand Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday announced to hold a countrywide strike on September 2 against increase in electricity prices amid mounting public outcry.

It has also forced the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) asking its staff to be more vigilant against the masses anger besides asking its officers and staffers to remove the green number plates from their vehicles to avoid attack on them. It has asked the Police to provide security and protection to the Pesco staffers and the offices apprehending attacks on the WAPDA offices and installations.

With the countrywide protests gaining momentum with every passing day as the government mercilessly failed to provide any relief to the public, the “Don’t pay electricity bills” kicked off all over the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where people blocked roads and bunt electricity bills announcing not pay their bills.

While tens of thousands of consumers protested the electricity price hike and burned utility bills across Pakistan, people also took to streets in various cities of the country from Karachi to Peshawar including Lahore, Rawalpindi , Gujranwala as well as Mardan, Charsadda, Swat, Abbotabad and Kohat to resent what they termed inhuman treatment with its consumers who are receiving inflated bills up to three times that include taxes more than the original bills. They also burnt their electricity bills.

In Peshawar, a large number of people took to the streets at various points in the provincial metropolis amid resolve they will no longer sit silent against this ‘injustice’۔ Traders from Ganj Bazaar and Lahoree Square and other areas also set fire to power bills to record their protest declaring they would not deposit the electricity bills.

In the midst of growing protests against the power utility, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has issued an order for its staff to take down the green number plates from their vehicles. The Company has also sought the Police help and has requesting the Law enforcers to ensure safety of its staffers and the offices.

Through a circular, the company has instructed its employees to temporarily halt the use of non-essential vehicles to avoid potential damage during the ongoing demonstrations.

The power utility has also asked for police protection for its seven sub-divisions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the people have taken to the streets to protest against their inflated electricity bill. Pesco in its letter to Peshawar police warned of possible vandalism of its properties.